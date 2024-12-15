76ers star Joel Embiid ruled out for matchup with Charlotte Hornets
Believe it or not, the Charlotte Hornets will catch the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid once again. The star center "rested" in a previous matchup with Charlotte, but this time around, he's dealing with a sinus fracture.
Embiid left Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers after being struck in the face while going for a defensive rebound. He did not return.
For the first time in what seems like all season long, the Hornets appear to have the edge in the frontcourt. Charlotte recently saw the return of Mark Williams and Nick Richards while also getting back forward Miles Bridges this past Friday. Both Williams and Bridges are currently on a minutes restriction, but still, their presence gives Charlotte quite the boost, particularly in this matchup.
Veteran Andre Drummond is positioned to slide into the starting lineup for Philadelphia, with Guerschon Yabusele serving as the backup option at the center spot. In 20 games this season, Drummond is averaging 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He's made a living rebounding the basketball, so the Hornets will have their work cut out for them on the glass, but he doesn't pose nearly as big of a threat offensively as a scorer.
The Hornets and Sixers will get things started at 7 p.m. EST on Monday night.
