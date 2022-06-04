A Leader Has Emerged for the Charlotte Hornets Coaching Vacancy

Charlotte is getting close to hiring a new coach.

After several weeks of interviews and conversations amongst the Charlotte Hornets’ front office, Kenny Atkinson has emerged as the favorite to replace James Borrego as head coach, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Per the report, Atkinson will meet once again with the Hornets brass including team owner Michael Jordan.

Atkinson is currently an assistant for the Golden State Warriors and was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020. During that time, he compiled a record of 1818-190.

Mike D’Antoni is believed to be the only other candidate that the Hornets have serious interest in.

