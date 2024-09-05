A New TV Home On the Way for the Charlotte Hornets?
Charlotte Hornets fans are anxiously awaiting for the day when the team's games will move off of Bally Sports or at least have another company step in and take over the broadcasts. Well, things could be trending in that direction.
According to a report from the New York Post, Amazon is in "late-stage" talks for a contract to livestream Bally Sports broadcasts of all Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the San Antonio Spurs that are not nationally televised.
Details have not been finalized as the deal is still pending approval, but fans will be able to access their team's games on Amazon Prime for roughly $20 per month. According to BallySports' official website, they will continue to broadcast games with existing cable, satellite and virtual streaming distribution partners.
"Once this agreement is approved and goes into effect, Bally Sports+ will be available for purchase through Amazon’s Prime Video Channel platform for an incremental cost. If you currently watch through a pay TV provider, nothing will change. As a reminder, Bally Sports+ currently offers fans direct streaming access to their local NBA and NHL teams, as well as the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays."
This is, however, expected to be a non-exclusive deal, meaning that Bally would be permitted to negotiate deals with other streaming services if that's something they're interested in.
