All Hornets Podcast Network Announcement

Following the launch of the All Hornets Podcast Network in May the podcast feed has gone from strength to strength with a quickly growing listenership. Shortly after launching we were approached by "The Basketball Podcast Network" (TBPN) to join their network as the official team podcast to cover the Charlotte Hornets. After discussions it became apparent that working together would be a clear win-win for both parties. We are excited to launch this new partnership ahead of the 22-23 season which will help take the All Hornets Podcast Network to the next level.

As part of this new partnership we have been working with The Basketball Podcast Network to launch a fresh, modern new logo for the start of the 2022-23 season which we are now happy to share:

This partnership will benefit our podcast and listeners in several ways:

- Exclusive promo codes for Draft Kings + Raycon Ear Buds.

- Access to high quality guests through TBPN network of podcasts.

- Exclusive prize giveaways for listeners.

- Higher audio quality on podcasts.

- Software to enable "Live streams" for major events such as the draft/trade deadline.

- Bespoke graphic design support for the podcast network.

- A small level of Income for our dedicated podcast team.

As always we thank our loyal listeners who we often interact with over social media. Tim, Mark, James, Chase and Laquan are all thankful for your support and are excited to cover the team for the upcoming NBA season.

You can listen to the latest episode of the All Hornets Podcast Network below