Analyzing the potential impact of a Khris Middleton-to-Charlotte trade
The trade deadline is nearing and ESPN has proposed a trade that would see the Charlotte Hornets acquire veteran forward Khris Middleton from the Milwaukee Bucks. In exchange, the Bucks would receive Miles Bridges.
This trade aligns with the Hornets' recent strategy of accumulating future assets. By trading Bridges for a 2031 first-round pick, Charlotte continues to prioritize long-term development and flexibility.
Middleton, a three-time All-Star, brings a wealth of playoff experience and championship pedigree to the Hornets. His scoring and playmaking abilities would provide a significant upgrade to Charlotte's offense.
However, Middleton's $34 million salary next season will increase the Hornets' payroll. Fortunately, with $27 million in non-guaranteed contracts on the books, Charlotte maintains ample financial flexibility.
Potential Impact
Hornets: Middleton's veteran presence and leadership would be invaluable for a young core. His scoring and playmaking would elevate the offense and provide a much-needed secondary creator alongside LaMelo Ball.
Bucks: Acquiring Bridges would inject athleticism and scoring punch into their frontcourt. His high-flying dunks and aggressive drives to the basket would provide a different dimension to their offense.
Analysis
This proposed trade presents both risks and rewards for both teams. The Hornets would be taking on a significant salary commitment, but they would also be acquiring a proven winner. The Bucks, meanwhile, would be betting on Bridges' potential to develop into a consistent contributor alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA insider has 'good news' about LaMelo Ball's ankle injury
Kenny Atkinson's quote resurfaces in the wake of another LaMelo Ball injury
Hornets to be without four starters Wednesday night versus Brooklyn Nets
Hornets' Brandon Miller named to 2025 Rising Stars event at All-Star weekend