Bally Sports' marriage with the Charlotte Hornets continues...but for how long?
Well, it appears that the Charlotte Hornets will remain on Bally Sports after all, at least for now.
On Friday, a report surfaced from Daniel Kaplan of Awful Announcing that Diamond Sports Group, the parent of Ball Sports, came to terms on a deal to continue broadcasting games for nine NHL teams and 13 NBA teams.
"Bally Sports Regional Networks took a big step toward emerging from its long-running Chapter 11 case with new NHL and NBA agreements to televise team games through at least the end of the upcoming ‘24-’25 season. The news was contained in court filings asking the bankruptcy court to approve the deals."
Diamond Sports Group must have a Chapter 11 exit plan prior to the conclusion of the upcoming NHL and NBA seasons, per the report. Failing to do so will result in the current contracts being terminated.
Hornets fans have been incredibly stern in their opinion of Bally Sports over the years. Having an exclusive streaming deal for games makes it challenging for those who either don't have internet, have strong internet connection, or perhaps are unwilling to pay for the subscription. Getting a local TV deal in place seems like the most ideal route to go, but those talks won't begin until this current deal with DSG expires.
