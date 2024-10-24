Former Hornets' first-round pick Baron Davis praises team's strong start to season
The Charlotte Hornets kicked off their 2024-25 season with a road victory, defeating the Houston Rockets 110-105. The game marked the return of LaMelo Ball, who missed the vast majority of last season due to an ankle injury.
Ball's performance was nothing short of spectacular. The fifth year pro finished the game with 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists, showcasing his versatility and ability to impact the game in multiple ways. His play was undoubtedly a major factor in the Hornets' victory.
Tre Mann in his first full season as a Hornet, came off the bench and also made a significant contribution. He scored 24 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and shot 50% from three-point range. Mann's efficiency and scoring ability provided a much-needed spark for the Hornets.
Charlotte's strong performance did not go unnoticed. Former Hornets point guard Baron Davis, who was drafted 3rd overall in the 1999 NBA draft, took to Twitter to praise the team's play. Davis expressed his excitement for Ball's return and also highlighted the potential of Tre Mann.
With Ball back in the lineup and Mann emerging as a reliable scoring option, the Hornets appear to be in a good position for the season. Their victory over the Rockets is a promising start and marks the fourth consecutive season in which the Hornets have won a season opener.
Ball and company will look to build off their opening win on Friday night when they visit the Atlanta Hawks from the State Farm Arena.
