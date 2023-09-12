Baron Davis Shares Eye Opening Stories About Draft Night and LaMelo Ball

Baron Davis recently spoke to Michael Scotto of Hoopshype in an exclusive Q&A which you can read in full HERE. Davis spoke on a range of topics but most interestingly shared two stories which will be eye opening for Hornets fans.

When Baron Davis was asked about going 1st or 2nd overall in the 1999 draft he answered:

"I talk to Steve Francis about this all the time. I thought I was going to go No. 2. I believe the trades happening at No. 2 weren’t going down. I was all up in my agent’s office all the way until the draft, so I kind of knew where everyone was going in the draft. Paul Silas, rest in peace. I remember eavesdropping on a call with Arn Tellem, and Paul was like, “Well, f*ck it. He can go overseas. I’m still going to draft him (laughs).” I was like, “I’m not going to be in Charlotte.” He was like, “That’s fine. I’m still drafting your a**. You don’t have to come if you don’t want to, but I’m drafting you. If you’re at No. 3, I’m taking you.” That was one of the best moves of my life. To be coached by Silas and have another father figure and role model. I never saw what that looked like as a father and a coach at that level. It was a blessing to go to the Hornets and live in Charlotte."

A legendary story from the late Paul Silas who was unapologetically himself, rest in peace.

Next Davis was asked about LaMelo Ball's ceiling after recording the anniversary collaboration with him over the off-season:

"He has no ceiling. We don’t know what his ceiling is. He has an intangible that only the greats are given. He has the personality, vision, game, heart, and he’s clutch. He’s highly intelligent. He has an incredible emotional IQ. He’s damn near 6-foot-9 now. I stood next to him. You think about someone who’s basketball is art. The basketball is like a musical instrument to this kid."

These are glowing words from Davis. The "He's damn near 6-foot-9 now" quote will be the one that takes the headlines, but I'm more interested in his "Incredible emotional IQ" comment. Emotional intelligence is a key leadership characteristic, an area which is essential for LaMelo Ball to grow into as the team's franchise player.

