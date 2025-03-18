All Hornets

Baugh's Back: Hornets transfer two-way guard Damion Baugh back from Greensboro

The guard averaged 11.3 points across three games with the Swarm.

Owen O'Connor

Mar 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Damion Baugh (7) looks on during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Damion Baugh (7) looks on during the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets are transfering two-way guard Damion Baugh back from the Greensboro Swarm, the team reports.

Baugh, 24, has played three games with the Swarm, averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 6.7 rebounds. The two-way guard has quickly become a fan-favorite with the Hornets, as although his field goal percentage (34.8%) and three point percentage (22.0%) are not incredible, Baugh has averaged 8 points over 10 games and made some incredibly flashy passes and plays.

Baugh's return may be due to star LaMelo Ball being downgraded to questionable. The Hornets currently have Marcus Garrett and Nick Smith Jr. as the only point guard options (although Smith Jr. is best deployed at the two) during tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks if Ball is unavailable, and Baugh would join that group.

In five games without Ball this season, Baugh has averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds. He has also received 27.7 minutes a game in those matchups, making it seem that if the Hornets star guard is out then Baugh will receive a hefty amount of minutes.

LaMelo's status will most likely be updated around an hour or so before gametime.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Can the Hornets get revenge on division rival Atlanta Hawks?

Progress is being made! Josh Okogie assigned to Greensboro for a rehab assignment

Hornets star LaMelo Ball listed as potential offseason trade target for Mavericks

Published
Owen O'Connor
OWEN O'CONNOR

Home/News