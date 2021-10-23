Big Night from Bridges Leads Hornets Past Cavs

CLEVELAND, OH - The Charlotte Hornets moved to 2-0 on the season with a 123-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

It was a tight contest throughout the first half but the Cavs held a 59-54 lead at the break. Kelly Oubre Jr. led the Hornets with 17 first half points while LaMelo Ball chipped in nine points after going 4/4 from the field.

In the 2nd half, James Borrego's squad executed at a high level and did work on the glass outrebounding the Cavaliers by 10 which is quite an accomplishment considering the bevy of bigs that Cleveland has. Eleven of their 46 rebounds on the night were on the offensive glass. Mason Plumlee ended the game with 14.

As expected, guard Terry Rozier was a little rusty in his season debut going just 1/5 from the floor with six points in 23 minutes of action. Oubre's hot shooting night (9/13, 4/7 3FG) helped make up for Rozier's lack of output offensively. Miles Bridges is the guy that really took control of this game going for 30 points and seven rebounds.

The Hornets took an 11-point lead at about the nine-minute mark in the fourth quarter and never looked back. From that point on, they cruised to victory; a much less stressful ending for Hornets fans in this one compared to opening night.

The Hornets will be back in action on Sunday when they travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets. Tip is set for 4 p.m. EST.

