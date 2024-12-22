Bleacher Report evaluates the Hornets' rookie class after two months
The Charlotte Hornets' rookie class has shown glimpses of potential, but consistency has been a major hurdle through the first two months of the season.
In a recent evaluation, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes assigned the Charlotte Hornets' rookie class a grade of C- for their performance through the first two months of the regular season.
No. 6 overall pick Tidjane Salaün has been a mixed bag. The French forward experienced a brief surge of playing time in late November, culminating in a 17-point performance against the Miami Heat. He followed that up with a strong outing against the New York Knicks, hitting a career-high four three-pointers.
However, Salaün's shooting efficiency has been a concern. After a slow start, he's improved slightly, but still shoots below 33% from the field overall. The Hornets clearly envision him as a floor-spacing threat, as a significant portion of his shot attempts come from beyond the arc. This aligns with the modern NBA's emphasis on three-point shooting.
K.J. Simpson, a second-round pick, has also seen limited minutes. He did, however, showcase his playmaking abilities with a nine-assist game against the 76ers. With the return of LaMelo Ball and the impending return of Tre Mann, Simpson's playing time is likely to decrease, potentially relegating him back to the G League.
Overall, the Hornets' rookie class has shown flashes of potential, but inconsistency and limited playing time have hindered their development. Salaün's shooting touch will be crucial for his long-term success. Simpson's playmaking potential is intriguing, but he faces an uphill battle for consistent minutes in the NBA.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
How much is the Charlotte Hornets franchise worth?
What would a LaMelo Ball trade package look like? Two mock trades involving Charlotte's superstar point guard
Charles Lee makes LaMelo Ball's All Star case
Hornets coach Charles Lee laments defensive performance in loss to Wizards