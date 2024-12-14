Bleacher Report grades Charlotte Hornets' season
The Charlotte Hornets have had a season plagued by injuries, making it difficult to accurately assess their true potential.
While they possess the talent to avoid a bottom-tier offense and excessive fouling, their struggles in these areas, coupled with a lack of depth at the center position, have hindered their progress.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale aptly summarized the situation, awarding the Hornets a "C" grade while acknowledging the team's inherent talent but pointed to the significant impact of injuries, providing a valid excuse for their current standing.
Evaluating their season to date is tricky as a result. This team seems like it has the talent to stave off a bottom-10 offensive rating and not foul so damn much and probably should have done more to fortify the big-man rotation over the offseason. But rampant injuries to a squad that didn't view itself as a heartbeat from contention (a la New Orleans) provide a steady stream of built-in excuses.- Dan Favale
Despite the injury woes, the Hornets have shown flashes of brilliance. LaMelo Ball's presence continues to elevate the offense when healthy, demonstrating his value to the team.
Furthermore, the emergence of players like Cody Martin, Moussa Diabaté, and Tre Mann (when healthy), combined with the promising development of rookie Brandon Miller, offers a glimmer of hope for the future.
Considering the adversity they've faced, the Hornets can be considered relatively on track. However, a more consistent performance and improved health are crucial for them to climb the standings and fulfill their potential.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charlotte Hornets' head coach Charles Lee discusses how his team has attacked their four-day respite
Charles Lee gives status updates for injured starters LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges
NBA mock trade: LaMelo Ball joins Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio in latest B/R proposal
NBA analyst believes in Hornets' core of Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball