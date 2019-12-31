Video: Borrego talks Bacon, Graham after loss to Celtics

In the Hornets loss to the Boston Celtics on Dec. 31, Dwayne Bacon played well, but Devonte' Graham struggled a bit.

Graham -- who might wind up being the Hornets' lone all-star this season -- shot just 3-of-12 from the floor in 37 minutes of play and ended up with 11 points, seven assists and four rebounds. He also coughed up three turnovers.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Bacon played 18 minutes off the bench, scoring 11 points and grabbing three rebounds.