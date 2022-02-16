Borrego Gives Injury Updates on Cody Martin, Jalen McDaniels + Gordon Hayward

The Hornets will continue to be without three key members of the rotation.

Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets ruled out Gordon Hayward (left ankle), Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness), and Jalen McDaniels (left ankle) for Thursday's home game against the Miami Heat.

Head coach James Borrego provided a more detailed update on each of the three to give a more clear idea as to where each is in their rehab.

Cody Martin

"There's always concern. Until we see him out there on the floor I'm not 100% confident in where he's at but we're trending the right way. I'm hopeful we'll get him back after the All-Star break. That's the best I can give you is that we're trending the right way and hopefully we'll get him back sometime next week maybe, next Wednesday for a practice and get him ready for that game on Friday."

Gordon Hayward

"I think Gordon is what we've said. It's indefinite. I don't have any update there, I wish I had more. I just think it's going to be some time. I don't know a timeline beyond that."

Jalen McDaniels

"Jalen, you know, we're working on it. I'm going to meet with our trainers now and our medical team so hopefully we'll have another update in the next day or so. Again, making progress there but nothing definitive right now. I'm hopeful to get Cody and Jalen back. I'd say Cody is more trending in that direction. Jalen, I need a little bit more information."

