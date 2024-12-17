Hornets poor injury luck continues as Brandon Miller exits vs. 76ers
One step forward, two steps back. The Charlotte Hornets hadn't had their regular starting five on the floor until tonight, but they didn't last the full game. Midway through the fourth quarter and during a furious comeback, Brandon Miller landed on Guerschon Yabusele and sprained his ankle.
Brandon Miller immediately ruled out after ankle injury
Brandon Miller fought through contact to drive to the hoop, but when he went up, he stepped on Guerschon Yabusele's foot. His left ankle rolled, and he went to the floor. He made the basket and immediately began calling for a timeout, knowing he couldn't participate in the play.
He hobbled off the floor mostly under his own power, but he had to go back to the locker room. The Hornets wasted no time in ruling him out for the remaining six minutes of regulation. He was officially diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, which indicates he might miss more than tonight's game.
Miller had his 20-point game streak come to a close thanks to his early exit. Ankle sprains can take weeks to heal, so he may be out for some time. The Hornets' true starting lineup lasted exactly three-and-a-half quarters.
Miller had not struggled with injuries like other starters have, but he is at risk of missing some time now. He finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists during 31 minutes of action before exiting.
