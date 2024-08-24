Brandon Miller earns top 15 ranking among small forwards
Charlotte Hornets young star Brandon Miller has been ranked #13 in HoopsHype's Top 30 small forwards list. He is just behind OG Anunoby and ahead of Michael Porter Jr. The website says, "One of the most promising young swingmen in some time, Miller could very well break into the Top 10 of this ranking by the end of 2024-25."
Miller’s rookie season was impressive. He averaged 18.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists after the All-Star break, and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting behind Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren. While third place might not seem significant for most years, this rookie class was exceptionally strong. Wembanyama is a once-in-a-generation talent and Holmgren missed his initial rookie season due to injury.
With the Hornets’ roster hoping to be healthier and more balanced this season, there’s a lot of excitement about what Miller can achieve. If he continues to develop, he could become one of the league's top small forwards and help the Hornets make a play-in push in his sophomore season.
