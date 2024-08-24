Brandon Miller earns top 15 ranking among small forwards

Brandon Miller is #13 in @hoopshype's Top 30 SFs:



12 - OG Anunoby

13 - Brandon Miller

14 - Michael Porter Jr



"One of the most promising young swingmen in some time, Miller could very well break into the Top 10 of this ranking by the end of 2024-25."



ℹ️ https://t.co/JsPZEqoXlN pic.twitter.com/9c6kqTsPER