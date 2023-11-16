Brandon Miller & Gordon Hayward's Status vs. Bucks

The Charlotte Hornets were without a number of players for Tuesday night's game against the Miami Heat, including Gordon Hayward (hamstring) and Brandon Miller (ankle).

The two were initially listed as probable before being downgraded to questionable after shootaround and then eventually downgraded to out. Both were active at Thursday's practice and will be a gametime decision for Friday's contest in the in-season tournament against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"I think we won't probably know until after shootaround," said head coach Steve Clifford. "We'll see what they can do. They were able to do stuff today and we actually did quite a bit. But we'll see how they feel tomorrow morning when they get up and what they can do in shootaround."

The Hornets and Bucks are set to tip things off at 7 p.m. EST from Spectrum Center.

