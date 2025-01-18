Brandon Miller injury update: Hornets reveal the severity of star shooting guard's wrist ailment
Just as the Charlotte Hornets had finally started to build some momentum with their preferred starting five, disaster struck once again. Starting shooting guard and rising star Brandon Miller injured his right wrist against the Utah Jazz and is set to miss an indefinite amount of time.
According to a press release put out by the team, Miller tore the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. Charlotte announced that Miller will be listed OUT indefinitely and that they will provide updates as appropriate.
Losing Miller is a crushing blow for a Hornets squad who at long last seemed to be righting their once rocky ship. Charlotte has won three of their last four contests, including a nail-biting 125-123 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.
Miller, last year's third-place finisher in the NBA's Rookie of the Year voting, is averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.2 minutes per game across 27 contests this season. He has solidified his place as one of the Hornets' "core four," and was beginning to blossom in recent games alongside LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams in Charlotte's starting five.
Who will fill in for Miller?
In Miller's absence, look for Seth Curry, Nick Smith Jr., and the newly acquired Josh Okogie to soak up his 34.2 minutes per game. Curry has started in Miller's place this season, Smith Jr. has worked his way into a larger role in Charlotte's rotation, and Okogie will get a shot to prove his worth and earn a guaranteed deal with the Hornets for 2025-26.
Charlotte's next game, and their second in a row without Miller in the lineup, will be on Monday afternoon against Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks at the Spectrum Center.
