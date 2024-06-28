Brandon Miller Named to USA Basketball's Select Team
On Friday, Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Brandon Miller was one of fifteen players named to the USA Basketball's Select Team. They will train with the USA National Team from July 6-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Miller finished third in the NBA's Rookie of the Year voting behind Victor Wembanyama (Spurs) and Chet Holmgren (Thunder). In 74 games (68 starts) Miller averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 44% from the floor and 37% from three.
FULL USA SELECT TEAM
Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Cooper Flagg (Duke University), Langston Galloway (Free Agent), Nigel Hayes-Davis (Fenerbahçe, Turkey), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors), Jaime Jaquez Jr.( Miami Heat), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors), Micah Potter (Utah Jazz/Salt Lake City Stars), Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics), Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston Rockets), Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic) and Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets).
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Reggie Jackson Trade: Ripple Effect on Charlotte's Free Agency
Grading the Hornets' Pick of KJ Jefferson