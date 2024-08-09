Brandon Miller Selected 4th Overall in 21-and-Under Mock Draft
Charlotte Hornets guard/wing Brandon Miller is trending toward becoming one of the NBA's best players after just one season in the league.
As a rookie, Miller averaged 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting at an impressive split of 44%/37.3%/82.7%. If it weren't for Chet Holmgren missing his true rookie year and being in the same draft class as a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama, Miller would have won the Rookie of the Year award with ease. A third place finish behind those two though is not a bad consolation.
The Athletic recently did an interesting article, doing a fantasy draft of sorts selecting players aged 21 and under. Miller was the fourth overall pick in this creative draft by Kelly Iko. He was selected behind Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, and Alperen Şengün.
"I’m building my team like I would on NBA 2K, and I need an athletic, three-level wing scorer who can play off of Şengün. Enter Miller, who by all accounts is a better defender than the public gives him credit for, all while being a bona fide shooter and multifaceted offensive weapon. The Hornets have been stuck in neutral for a few seasons, but with a new regime in place, there’s no reason why the 6-foot-9 phenom shouldn’t be a huge part of that turnaround project."
Will the Charlotte Hornets Axe Their Deal with Bally Sports?
What the Panthers to the Hornets' Rotation Could Look Like for Tidjane Salaün
Exclusive Interview with Former Bobcats Head Coach Steve Dunlap