Brandon Miller + Two Other Hornets Seen in Celtics Locker Room Celebration

It's safe to say Charles Lee has already won over a few Hornets players.

Schuyler Callihan

Following the Boston Celtics' NBA championship victory, Charlotte Hornets players Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and Grant Williams were seen in Boston's locker room during the postgame celebration.

Why were they there?

To show support for new head coach Charles Lee and also to probably accompany Grant Williams going back to see some old friends after spending the first four years of his career in Boston. Any one of the three could have put the idea to show up in motion, but it's likely that Grant Williams orchestrated it. Not only is it a nice gesture to show support for their new head coach, but it's also a great way for Williams to show a couple of young guys a glimpse of what they're chasing after.

Williams' leadership on this team has been visible since day one and it's something the franchise sorely needed.

