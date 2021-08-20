Breaking down the Charlotte Hornets' 2021-22 schedule

Mark Oct. 20 on your calendar.

That's when the Charlotte Hornets will host Indiana, tipping off their 2021-22 campaign by beginning it at the Spectrum Center. The season opener is one of the many highlights dotting the official release of the schedule on Friday.

The Hornets will play nine of their first 13 games of the season on the road, including a five-game trip that includes match ups with Golden State and both teams in Los Angeles.

Unlike the past few seasons, the Hornets will get some national television exposure. At least four of their games will be televised by ESPN, the first coming in Miami on Oct. 29. The Brothers Ball is also going to be on the network when Lonzo Ball and Chicago visit Charlotte to take on reigning rookie of the year LaMelo Ball.

Among the other notable dates: Charlotte native Steph Curry's lone visit comes Nov. 14 when Golden State rolls into town. Duke product Zion Williamson and New Orleans arrive on March 21.

A breakdown by the numbers:

5: Longest homestand, slated for March 16-25.

6: Longest road trip, scheduled for Dec. 13-23.

10: Road games on tap for them in November

15: The Hornets have that many sets of back-to-back games.

21: Amount of times they play on Wednesday, their busiest day

22: The weekend dates, which including 10 on Friday, five on Saturday and seven on Sunday.

23: Times they play three games in four days.