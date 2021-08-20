August 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
Search
Breaking down the Charlotte Hornets' 2021-22 schedule

Breaking down the Charlotte Hornets' 2021-22 schedule

Author:
Publish date:

Mark Oct. 20 on your calendar.

That's when the Charlotte Hornets will host Indiana, tipping off their 2021-22 campaign by beginning it at the Spectrum Center. The Pacers are the team that knocked the Hornets out of the play-in tournament, meaning they will not have to wait very long to meet the team that left a sour taste in their mouths.

The season opener is one of the many highlights dotting the official release of the schedule on Friday. 

The Hornets will play nine of their first 13 games of the season on the road, including a five-game trip that includes match ups with Golden State and both teams in Los Angeles.

Unlike the past few seasons, the Hornets will get some national television exposure. At least four of their games will be televised by ESPN, the first coming in Miami on Oct. 29. The Brothers Ball is also going to be on the network when Lonzo Ball and Chicago visit Charlotte to take on reigning rookie of the year LaMelo Ball.

Among the other notable dates: Charlotte native Steph Curry's lone visit comes Nov. 14 when Golden State rolls into town. Duke product Zion Williamson and New Orleans arrive on March 21.

A breakdown by the numbers:

5: Longest homestand, slated for March 16-25.

6: Longest road trip, scheduled for Dec. 13-23.

10: Road games on tap for them in November

15: The Hornets have that many sets of back-to-back games.

21: Amount of times they play on Wednesday, their busiest day  

22: The weekend dates, which including 10 on Friday, five on Saturday and seven on Sunday.

23: Times they play three games in four days.

USATSI_16106138_168389536_lowres
News

Breaking down the Charlotte Hornets' 2021-22 schedule

USATSI_16554725_168389536_lowres
News

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kai Jones 'driven' to excel as a pro, determined to 'leave a legacy'

USATSI_16056303_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Source: Charlotte Hornets, Terry Rozier agree to four-year, $97 million contract extension

USATSI_16536579_168389536_lowres
News

Charlotte Hornets Summer League Observations: Gelo shots, Kai Jones' dunks, James Bouknight’s confidence

USATSI_16537472_168389536_lowres
News

How a chat with Michael Jordan helped ignite Charlotte Hornets rookie James Bouknight in summer league action

USATSI_15768281_168389536_lowres
News

Five things to note from Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego's press conference

Kelly Oubre Jr. on the Charlotte Hornets perception
News

Newcomers Kelly Oubre Jr., Ish Smith were impressed with Charlotte Hornets' fun style, believe perception is changing

Mitch Kupchak on Hornets offseason and more
News

Charlotte Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak discusses offseason moves, increased expectations, LiAngelo Ball and more