BREAKING: Hornets Fire Head Coach James Borrego

The Hornets decide to move on from Borrego after four seasons.

Friday morning, the Charlotte Hornets informed head coach James Borrego that he would be relieved of his duties.

The 44-year-old spent the past four seasons with the organization, leading them to back-to-back appearances in the play-in tournament. Unfortunately, the performances in those play-in games are a big part of why the team is moving in a different direction. Last year, they were blown out by the Pacers and this year, it was the Hawks that ran them off the floor.

Despite the bad showings in the postseason, the Hornets did make a lot of progress under Borrego, increasing their win total by ten in each of the past two seasons. He will finish his time with the Hornets with a 138-163 record. 

