Bucks could have interest in Hornets wing Cody Martin after twin brother's trade
The Martin twins, Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin and Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin, were both viewed as possible trade candidates for the Milwaukee Bucks. Before Caleb was traded today to the Dallas Mavericks, Jake Fischer reported that there was a lot of interest around the league and that the Bucks had a specific eye on him.
With one Martin off the trade block now, the focus now shifts to the Hornets' player. Cody could still be moved, and the Bucks were reportedly monitoring him anyway. All season long, the general consensus was that Cody Martin would have some value leaguewide as a defense-first wing player. That only increased as the Hornets got off to a poor start, but injuries have dampened the chances of a trade lately.
An earlier report indicated that both Martins were on Milwaukee's radar as possible wing upgrades who make less than the $9.4 million Pat Connaughton makes. Charlotte's small forward could've gotten a lot more valuable to the Bucks in the last few hours with Caleb's trade to Dallas.
Cody Martin's health status could play a role in this issue. He's been dealing with a core issue and has been out since January 24 and isn't necessarily close to a return. There was some discussion of a sports hernia, which would require surgery.
If that's his ultimate injury, he almost assuredly won't be traded this year. If it's not and it is just a core ailment, then it all depends on what his status is at the deadline on Thursday. It may currently be hard for him to pass a physical to join his new team.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charles Lee explains why the Hornets have struggled against the Wizards this season
NBA Mock Trade: Bucks land Hornets' star Miles Bridges in latest projected swap
Miles Bridges urges Hornets to show more fight following loss to Wizards
Hornets analyst rips Mark Williams for brutal first half in Wizards loss