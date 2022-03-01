Bucks Cruise Past Hornets

MILWAUKEE, WI - After a strong, competitive start to Monday night's game in Milwaukee, the Bucks ran away with a 130-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

It was a high-flying first quarter of action between the Hornets and Bucks. Both offenses were rolling early and pushing the tempo, each shooting 45% from the field. LaMelo Ball had himself a heck of a start going for 13 points on 5/6 shooting from the floor and hit 3/4 from three. The Hornets jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but that was quickly nullified with a balanced offensive attack from Milwaukee.

Tied at 32 heading into the second, the Bucks set the tone with a couple of threes from Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen. James Borrego used a timeout to settle things down, but there was no dousing the fiery Bucks team. As a team, Milwaukee hit seven three-pointers in the second quarter alone en route to outscoring Charlotte 44-21. Charlotte's defense couldn't get stops thanks to poor rotations and allowing the Bucks to drive the ball right down the lane. All five starters for Milwaukee had double figures at the half led by Holiday/Antetokounmpo who each had 15. The Bucks took a 76-53 lead into the break.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, the onslaught continued in the second half. Milwaukee's lead ballooned to as much as 35 points before head coach Mike Budenholzer called off the dogs and emptied the bench. Charlotte had no answer for Antetokounmpo and Portis on the glass who combined for 26 total rebounds. Despite the lopsided loss, LaMelo Ball was a bright spot finishing with 24 points (9/18 FG, 4/7 3 FG).

The Hornets will now travel to Cleveland for a matchup with the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

BOX SCORE

CHA: 32-21-23-30-106

MIL: 32-44-32-22-130

