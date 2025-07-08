Bucks had interest in Tre Mann before he re-signed with the Hornets
Last week, UFA guard Tre Mann re-signed with the Charlotte Hornets on a three-year, $24 million contract. Mann played 13 games with the Hornets last season, averaging 14.1 points per game, before going down with a back injury that ended his season.
The Hornets were not the only team interested in Mann, however.
The Milwaukee Bucks, who were fresh off of a stunning move in waiving Damian Lillard, were in need of guard help. They had re-signed Kevin Porter Jr, and just yesterday re-signed Ryan Rollins. However, the Bucks had interest in signing the former Gator before he returned to Charlotte.
"The Milwaukee Bucks also expressed interest in signing Mann before he returned to the Hornets," Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported.
The Hornets declined to tender the qualifying offer to Mann, resulting in him becoming an unrestricted free agent. Should another team have given Tre a larger deal than the Hornets, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson would have been unable to match the offer, letting Mann walk. The team did end up re-signing him, though, so all did work out in the end.
