Bucks to Sit Multiple Starters vs Hornets

Charlotte has an opportunity to steal a game tonight against the Bucks.

Are things finally starting to go Charlotte's way? Well, maybe. All season long, the Hornets have been playing shorthanded with injuries to LaMelo Ball, Dennis Smith Jr., Gordon Hayward, and Cody Martin.

No, they're not getting any of those guys back tonight but the Hornets will however, have a chance to steal a win tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks. According to Sam Perley of Hornets.com, the Bucks are planning to rest Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness), Khris Middleton (return to competition reconditioning) and Jrue Holiday (left knee contusion). Center Brook Lopez is currently listed as questionable and if he's ruled out, the Bucks will be without four members of their starting five.

The Hornets and Bucks are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST from Spectrum Center.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.