Morning Buzz: Steph Curry developing NBA comedy set in Charlotte for Fox

Stephen Curry's next project outside of basketball has been unveiled and it will take place -- or rather, be set in -- Charlotte.

According to a story from Variety last week the former Davidson star is working with comedian Will Arnett to develop a comedy for Fox. The multi-camera show will be called "The Second Half" and be centered around a recently retired NBA star who moves to Charlotte, buys a car wash and "struggles to reconnect with his father, daughter, ex-girlfriend, and childhood best friend."

The show has commitment from Fox, according to Variety, and its script will be written by Sean Clemens. Curry's production company, Electric Avenue, will have a hand in producing it.

Curry and the company are also working with John Legend on a movie called "Signing Day."

The 31-year-old, two-time MVP -- who grew up in Charlotte -- has played in just four NBA games this season after suffering a hand injury early on this season.

Buzz on the Hornets

Here's what James Borrego had to say after Monday's loss to the Heat.

It's clear that Borrego is upset with how the defense is playing. In a story published Tuesday by Rick Bonnell at the Charlotte Observer, Borrego said: "You have to value your time on the floor. This isn’t a God-given right to step on the floor and just go through the motions... If you’re not doing your job, if you don’t have great effort, if you’re not engaged from Minute 1, then I need to make a change — bring someone in off the bench or make a lineup change."

Former Kentucky teammates P.J. Washington and Tyler Herro swapped jerseys after the game. Washington had eight points, four rebounds and two steals.

Devonte' Graham continues to make his mark in the stat sheets.

