Path to the Play-In: Can the Charlotte Hornets surprise this season?
The Charlotte Hornets enter the 2024-25 NBA season with a looming question: can they take a step forward to secure a spot in the Play-In Tournament?
It's not the loftiest goal, but baby steps are important. After missing the postseason in recent years, the team will hope a healthy LaMelo Ball and a promising sophomore season from Brandon Miller will give them the edge they need. However, competition in the Eastern Conference is stiff, and the Hornets will face a battle for final play-in spots.
Based on FanDuel’s win projections, the top eight teams in the East seem set, leaving two play-in spots up for grabs among a few contenders. Let’s break down the Eastern Conference landscape to see where Charlotte fits in.
Tier 1: The Returning Champs
The Celtics are coming off a championship season and are expected to lead the East again. They’re a lock for a playoff spot.
Boston Celtics – Projected 58.5 Wins
Tier 2: Extremely Talented and Proven
These teams are strong contenders and locks to make the playoffs barring an unforeseen injury or circumstance.
New York Knicks – Projected 53.5 Wins
Philadelphia 76ers – Projected 52.5 Wins
Milwaukee Bucks – Projected 50.5 Wins
Tier 3: Lower Seeded Playoff Teams Aiming To Avoid The Play-In
These teams are all talented but may end up needing the Play-In Tournament to secure their playoff spots since the seventh and eighth seeds are also enter the play-in.
Cleveland Cavaliers – Projected 48.5 Wins
Indiana Pacers – Projected 47.5 Wins
Orlando Magic – Projected 47.5 Wins
Miami Heat – Projected 44.5 Wins
Tier 4: The Dogfight for the Play-In
The Hornets are grouped in this final tier, which means every win will matter for a top 10 seed and a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Key players will need to stay healthy, and there must be internal improvement. Two of these teams will likely earn the chance to duel in the Play-In tournament.
Atlanta Hawks – Projected 35.5 Wins
Toronto Raptors – Projected 30.5 Wins
Charlotte Hornets – Projected 29.5 Wins
Chicago Bulls – Projected 28.5 Wins
Can the Hornets Make the Play-In?
Will they do it? Will they not? The Hornets should feel optimistic about their chances of outperforming the Raptors and Bulls with Ball, Miller, and a talented supporting cast. On the other hand, this organization has continued to disappoint, especially after winning only 21 games last year while dealing with injuries. Will the Hornets step up or face another uninspiring season? We’ll start finding out soon as the season kicks off in a little over a month.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
NBA Insiders' View on Hornets' Keyontae Johnson
Ashley ShahAhmadi Will No Longer Be With The Hornets
A New TV Home On the Way for the Charlotte Hornets?