Can Harry Giles III have a breakthrough season with the Charlotte Hornets?
Forward/Center Harry Giles III is entering his first season with the Charlotte Hornets, and is determined to make a significant impact. Giles is confident that he can find his rhythm and contribute meaningfully to the Hornets’ success.
“I feel like I’m fitting in well,” Giles told reporters at training camp. “I can bring energy, bring effort, just being relentless on the defensive end and rebounding, incorporate my skills when it’s needed.”
A fifth-year veteran, Giles was drafted in the first round, 20th overall, by the Portland Trail Blazers, who traded his rights to the Sacramento Kings during the 2017 NBA Draft.
Coming out of Oak Hill Academy, Giles was rated the No. 2 overall player in the 2016 recruiting class behind only Josh Jackson. Many felt like he was well on his way to being a top pick in the draft after spending one year at Duke. Unfortunately, Giles tore his ACL and MCL while still in high school and then tore his right ACL during his freshman season. The injury bug has continued to follow him around throughout his professional career, which has really halted his development.
The North Carolina native spent two seasons with the Kings (2018-2019 and 2019-2020), including time with their G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, before moving on to the Portland Trail Blazers (2020-2021), Agua Caliente Clippers (2021–2022), Brooklyn Nets (2023–2024), and Los Angeles / South Bay Lakers (2024).
Giles has averaged 5.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and a 50.8 percent field goal shooting percentage in his career.
Giles believes that his unique skill set and versatility can differentiate him from other big men in the league. He’s excited about the opportunity to showcase his abilities and make a positive impact for the Hornets.
“I can help in a lot of different ways because I’m slightly different from the other bigs,” Giles explained.
As the Hornets prepare for the upcoming season, Giles will look to build on his experience and establish himself as a key player for the team. His combination of energy, effort, and defensive prowess could be a valuable asset for Charlotte. With Mark Williams currently sidelined with a foot injury, Giles should see a decent-sized role during the Hornets' preseason.
