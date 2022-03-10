Celtics Run Away from Hornets Late

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - After battling for three quarters, the Boston Celtics pulled away with a 115-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Boston was ice cold from three to begin the game missing their first nine shots from beyond the arc. However, they found a lot of success in the painted area early and often, scoring 10 of their first 12 points inside. Turnovers were a problem in the first half once again for the Hornets as they threw it away 12 times, seven times in the second quarter.

The Celtics started to gain some separation toward the end of the first quarter with a 14-0 run that spilled over into the second. A few minutes later, LaMelo Ball picked up his 2nd foul of the night and would not return until after the intermission. Isaiah Thomas checked into the game, marking his official home debut inside Spectrum Center. Thomas received a very loud standing ovation from both the Hornets and Celtics fans as he entered the court. He chipped in five points and two assists during Charlotte's 12-3 run to make it a 41-39 game. P.J. Washington had an electric start to the game with 15 points on 6/9 shooting (3/6 3 FG).

Boston went into the half with a 52-48 lead.

The Hornets stringed together several stops and thanks to a few Boston turnovers, Charlotte went on a 13-2 run to take a 64-61 lead. Miles Bridges was pivotal during that stretch attacking the rim, recording eight points. Marcus Smart had three strong takes to the cup and Jayson Tatum got going as well notching 12 points in the quarter. The Celtics couldn't have scripted a better way to finish off the third as Kelly Oubre Jr. committed a foul in the backcourt with 0.1 on the clock going after a loose ball. Oubre argued the call and was assessed a technical, giving Jayson Tatum three free throws before the clock expired.

Tatum would not cool off as he became the second player in as many nights to put up at least 40. Boston dominated the fourth quarter outscoring the Hornets 28-23 en route to a convincing 14-point win.

The Hornets will have Thursday off as they travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

BOX SCORE

BOS: 29-23-35-28-115

CHA: 22-26-30-23-101

