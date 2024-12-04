Charles Lee discusses Brandon Miller's 8th straight 20-point game
Charlotte Hornets' star Brandon Miller is hitting his stride in his sophomore season, scoring 20 or more points in eight straight games.
Over this stretch, he has averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game on an efficient 58% true shooting. His ability to take on a larger offensive role, especially in LaMelo Ball’s absence, has been a major factor for the Hornets to stay competitive.
After Charlotte's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Hornets coach Charles Lee is praising Miller for growing as a complete player. “Really proud of Brandon,” Lee said. “I thought he elevated his game defensively to start, starting him on (Paul) George. I thought that he was locked in. He wanted to close the gap, he wanted to make it tough.”
Lee emphasized that Miller isn’t just scoring. He’s becoming more selfless, making smart cuts, and trusting his teammates. “In those situations when they have two on the ball and they blitz him, he’s hitting seam passes and trusting his teammates,” Lee said. “Without some of our other offensive weapons, he’s had to take on a different type of load, and I think he’s doing a really good job of just taking what the game gives him.”
FULL QUOTE:
"Really proud of Brandon. I thought he elevated his game defensively to start, starting him on (Paul) George. I thought that he was locked in. He wanted to close the gap; he wanted to make it tough. I thought there was a play early in the first half where he’s trying to pick him up full-court and make sure he sees a body. Offensively, just trying to make the right plays when they needed to be made. They’re top-blocking him – not fighting it, you’ve got to do a selfless cut-through, and then the ball finds him on another pin-down. In those situations when they have two on the ball, and they blitz him, he’s hitting seam passes and trusting his teammates. I just think there’s been a ton of growth from Brandon over the last couple of days now that he’s seen that he’s the focal point of another team’s defense. Without some of our other offensive weapons, he’s had to take on a different type of load, and I think he’s doing a really good job of just taking what the game gives him."
This stretch comes after an early-season injury and shooting slump that raised concerns about Miller’s second-year development. He’s silenced those doubts quickly with season averages of 21.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. His electric shooting and ability to play through defensive schemes have shown why the Hornets picked him as a foundational piece.
At just 22 years old, Miller is already making history alongside LaMelo Ball in Charlotte’s backcourt. If his current level of play continues, Miller could firmly establish himself as one of the league’s top young stars and a key part of the Hornets’ future.
