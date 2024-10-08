Charles Lee explains why he's fired up about his team's performance vs. Knicks despite loss
The Charlotte Hornets may have fallen short in their opening preseason game against the New York Knicks, but head coach Charles Lee may not see it as a loss. After a 111-109 defeat, Lee was encouraged by his team’s resilience and effort against a title-contending team.
“Our competitive energy. I thought the effort that we gave was good,” Lee said. “We kind of lost all the statistical margins... field goal attempts, three-point attempts, free throws, turnovers, offensive rebounds, and second-chance points. And the fact that you still lose the game by two points shows you did enough competitively to give yourself a chance to win that game.”
Despite those disadvantages, the Hornets battled until the final buzzer, something that Lee believes speaks volumes about the team’s grit. "On top of talent, we have a level of toughness and competitiveness... They came into today with the right amount of focus and intentionality."
This season already feels different for the Hornets. Throughout the summer league, the team began to shed its past struggles of disorganized and low-energy play. During training camp, the buzzword has been defense, and players have mentioned "Hornets DNA". With LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and a talented supporting cast, Lee has instilled a renewed sense of purpose in Charlotte.
As the Hornets look to turn the corner in the 2024-25 season, their competitive edge and defensive mentality will be crucial in the team's journey to becoming more than just another young team, they look to be gearing up to contend for the playoffs.
