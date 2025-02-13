Charles Lee lauds Jusuf Nurkić's veteran presence to Hornets' locker room
Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee praised newly acquired center Jusuf Nurkić's early impact on team culture ahead of his debut against the Orlando Magic.
Nurkić, acquired from Phoenix on Feb. 6 in exchange for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micić, and a 2026 second-round pick, has already impressed the coaching staff with his leadership qualities.
"It's been great having Nurk here. He has definitely made his presence felt in a positive way," Lee said. "Whenever you can get guys who have NBA experience with different teams and in many different situations, they bring so much knowledge to the game."
Lee highlighted Nurkić's commitment to team chemistry and improvement, noting the veteran center's immediate investment in his new teammates.
"He cares about the game. He cares about his teammates, even in the little time we've had him so far," Lee said. "I can just sense and feel that he's so invested in his teammates and in togetherness and that he is obsessed with daily improvement."
Nurkić is expected to serve as a backup center to Moussa Diabaté initially, with potential adjustments to the rotation once Mark Williams returns to action.
"I look forward to hopefully getting him out there on the court to stamp his arrival here as well," Lee concluded.
In his Hornets debut on Wednesday night, Nurkić finished with nine points, eight rebounds, one block, one steal, and an assist in just 16 minutes of action.
