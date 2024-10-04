Charles Lee leaves Hornets' training camp pleased with backcourt depth options
Today marked the final day of Charlotte Hornets' training camp at Duke University in Durham. Before departing for the Queen City, head coach Charles Lee spoke with reporters to give his thoughts on how the week went.
How training camp went at Duke
“Camp is still going. I want us to still have that training camp mentality as we keep going through the preseason, but our time at Duke is done. I thought this week here, we got better. The guys came out with goals for the day in terms of having a better approach with a next-play mentality. Screening a little bit better and just communicating all the way around. We got some good footage today of end-of-game, end-of-quarter situations and we’ll continue to learn from it and grow from it. Overall, I’m pretty pleased here with our time at Duke.”
The ability to learn more in a preseason game versus a camp practice
“I think every day is a valuable opportunity, no matter who is in front of us, that we have to take advantage of. It will be nice to not have somebody that knows every action and every call that we have, but they’re excited to play in front of our home crowd too.”
How Tre Mann and Vasilije Micic impact the backcourt
“It takes some pressure off of Melo, Brandon (Miller), Josh (Green). To be able to have that many guys to handle the ball is really a luxury for the coach and for our staff. Anybody can bring it up, the closest guard can take it out so we can be able to play with a little bit of pace, and in the halfcourt, getting to our after actions they’re a lot more comfortable passing and chasing and letting different people handle the ball.”
What Vasilije Micic specifically brings
“He’s a sponge and he’s actually helping me get better. The experiences he’s had, it’s been really helpful to pick his brain on defenses, pick-and-roll, offense. I think you put the ball in his hands, he sees the game and he has a calm and a great pace to him. It’s a great luxury to have, like a veteran player that has so much calm to him.”
What he’s seen out of Tre Mann
“Tre’s had a wonderful offseason, as most of our guys have. He’s been in Charlotte a good amount, and I think the consistency of habits is paying off for him. He’s playing really confidently. He’s understanding where his shots can come from. But the part that’s been really impressive to me, because I’ve always known he can score is his defense. He’s taking the challenge of wanting to really get into guys and refuse to be screened and the rearview contest. I’m really proud of Tre’s overall development and growth so far.”
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Injury bug strikes again: Cody Martin suffers injury, will miss preseason opener
Can Harry Giles III Have a Breakthrough Season with the Hornets
Flying under the radar: Hornets GM raves about Tre Mann's 'unbelievable' offseason
The Hornets' biggest change under Charles Lee has nothing to do with X's and O's