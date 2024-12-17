Charles Lee on Brandon Miller's injury, team chemistry, and more following tonight's loss to Sixers
'Curses' have ravaged sports franchises and players for centuries. The Curse of the Bambino. The Curse of the Billy Goat. The Madden Curse.
There isn't a named jinx on the Charlotte Hornets, but man it feels like somebody is pulling the strings of this franchise with some bad intentions. After a whopping 39 minutes and 40 seconds of game time with their starting five available, the Hornets lost budding superstar Brandon Miller to a right ankle injury in tonight's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
How much more can this team take? Miller, LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Josh Green, Mark Williams, Nick Richards, Tidjane Salaün, Tre Mann, and Grant Williams have all missed time due to injuries this season.
We're barely halfway through December.
A visibly frustrated Charles Lee took to the podium following tonight's loss, the Hornets' tenth in their last eleven contests, and spoke to the assembled media about the game.
On Brandon Miller’s ankle...
“I think that he might have stepped on a foot in front of our bench – I’m not sure whose. Then going down the other way, he drives on I believe it was (Paul) George and lays it in, and then just as he came down, he tweaked it. We’ll evaluate him, and I know our performance staff will be on top of it.”
On having his starting lineup together for the first time...
“It was great to see all those guys out there. I thought that between Mark (Williams) and Nick (Richards), they did a great job of having a paint presence early in that first half – blocking some shots and being active. We have to be able to sustain that and have that consistency in that regard. I think that the offensive flow, you got to see those guys back picking and slipping and setting screens for each other and throwing lobs. At the end of the second half, I thought that we had great intensity – diving on the floor for a loose ball, ‘Melo was involved in that. I think all those guys are just going to continue to get better and better chemistry and cohesion and keep growing.”
On the 76ers firepower...
"I thought that Maxey and George did a really good job of trying to get to their spots. I thought their guys were competing on some of the off-ball screens, and pick and rolls, and got some really good rear view contests. They had some great individual defense, and contesting with out fouling. And they hit a couple of tough ones. I think that kind of fueled them."
