Charles Lee praises growth of rookie Tidjane Salaün despite early struggles
Charlotte Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün has faced a rocky start to his NBA career. Despite his immense potential and the backing of head coach Charles Lee, the young forward has struggled to consistently contribute to the team.
Lee, while acknowledging Salaün's talent, has pointed out that the rookie sometimes overcomplicates things.
"The funny thing is that he's such a good player now, and he's going to continue to be a great player," Lee said. "He wants more on his plate and sometimes you almost have to help him out and simplify."
One area where Salaün has shown promise is on the defensive end. Lee has praised his improved coverage execution, highlighting his ability to bring consistent energy. This defensive prowess could be a valuable asset for the Hornets, especially as they look to bolster their defensive efforts.
"Right now, he is focused on, and what he's doing a really good job at," Lee added. "He is bringing consistent energy. Especially on the defensive end, his coverage execution is getting a lot better."
However, Salaün's offensive struggles have been a significant concern. His shooting percentage is well below league average, and his scoring output has been inconsistent.
While the French player did have a good performance against the Brooklyn Nets, where he recorded a career-high 11 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, such performances have been few and far between.
As Salaün continues to adjust to the NBA level, it's crucial for him to find a balance between aggression and efficiency. By simplifying his game and focusing on his strengths, he can unlock his full potential and become a valuable contributor to the Hornets' future success.
