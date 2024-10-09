Charles Lee provides an update on Josh Green, explains minutes restriction
Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green suffered an undisclosed injury in the first quarter of Tuesday's preseason game against the Miami Heat as he was fouled on a layup attempt.
It was a bit of an awkward fall, but he did walk off the court under his own power. However, he did not return to the game playing a total of just six minutes.
Update on Green from head coach Charles Lee
“Josh Green is good," Lee said in his postgame press conference. "The plan was even coming into the game, he’s played a lot of basketball. He played with the national team, he was in the Finals. He and I had a nice little Finals battle and the plan was for him not to play in the second half. So just trying to be cautious with where he is.”
With Green out, Tre Mann stepped up in a big way connecting on 7-of-12 shots from the floor, finishing the night with 14 points, four assists, and one steal.
Lee did not discuss the plans for Green moving forward, including for Thursday night's road game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Considering it being a quick turnaround, don't be surprised to see Green either ruled out or on a minutes restriction once again.
