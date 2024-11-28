Charles Lee speaks on Tidjane Salaün's career high scoring output in narrow loss vs. Heat
The Charlotte Hornets may have fallen to the Miami Heat 98-94, but rookie forward Tidjane Salaün stole the show with a career-high performance.
Salaün finished the game with 17 points on 58% shooting from the field, along with three steals. His impact on both ends of the floor was evident, as he brought energy and intensity on the night.
Salaün's dramatic three-pointer with 42 seconds remaining electrified the crowd and briefly put the Hornets ahead.
Hornets' head coach Charles Lee was impressed with the first rounder's performance, highlighting his defensive effort.
"Defensively, he did a great job of playing physically, guarding guys, and keeping them in front, and a pretty good job of defending without fouling," Lee said. "That'll be another layer for him to continue to trust himself. Trust the contest, make them hit tough contested jumpers."
Salaün's offensive game took a significant leap on the night, as Lee pointed out his ability to create shots off the dribble and knock down shots from beyond the arc.
"Offensively, we're seeing the total package come along. He has moments where he can catch and shoot, drive a closeout, and play with the pass really well. He's continuing to grow, and I'm happy for him," Lee added.
Salaün's performance is a positive sign for the Hornets, who are building and continuing to grow what is one of the youngest rosters in the league.
The rookie forward showed major flashes of brilliance, and his continued development in the right direction will undoubtedly be a key factor in the team's future.
