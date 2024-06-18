Charles Lee Wins Another Ring, Brings Championship Resume to Charlotte
For the second time in four years, Charles Lee is an NBA champion. The Boston Celtics took down the Dallas Mavericks with ease on Monday night, closing out the series in just five games.
Lee will now have the task of rebuilding the Charlotte Hornets, who have the NBA's longest playoff drought. The good news is he has a young core of player that he can build around and win with in LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams. The bad news? The franchise has been haunted by the injury bug over the last two years and has affected two pieces of the young big three in Ball and Williams, each of whom missed over 65 games this past season.
As long as those two can find a way to stay on the floor, the Hornets should be able to not only compete in the Eastern Conference but perhaps be a top six team that can avoid the play-in tournament on a regular basis. In Lee's ten years as an assistant, his teams have compiled a record of 508-289 (.640). Five of those ten teams finished in the top ten in both offensive and defensive rating.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Analyzing Reed Sheppard's Fit with the Hornets
Mock Trade: Hornets Send No. 6 to Divisional Rival