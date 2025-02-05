Grading the Charlotte Hornets 2023 trade deadline: How do PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward deals look a year later?
Mitch Kupchack transformed the Charlotte Hornets' present and future at the 2024 NBA trade deadline. Charlotte's former general manager flipped a pair of key contributors in PJ Washington and Gordon Hayward into a bevy of impactful members of Charlotte's current rotation and a handful of future draft picks that Jeff Peterson will wield in his attempt to build a championship-contending roster around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
Lets re-visit those deals Charlotte made last season as we count down the minutes to Thursday's 3 P.M. EST trade deadline.
Trade one: PJ Washington heads to Dallas
Charlotte received: Seth Curry, Grant Williams, a conditional 2027 1st round pick from Dallas (top-two protected), and a traded player exception
Dallas received: P.J. Washington, a 2024 2nd round pick from Boston, a least favorable 2028 2nd round pick, and a traded player exception
In retrospect, this deal was a boon for both sides.
The Mavericks acquired P.J. Washington who ended up as a key piece in their run to the 2024 NBA Finals. Washington averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game for the Mavericks in 22 playoff games, serving as an invaluable cog in their Luka Dončic/Kyrie Irving-centric offense as a corner three-point marksman and glass cleaner.
Washington ended up fitting like a glove in Dallas, as did Grant Williams and Seth Curry in Charlotte.
The veteran duo have been the perfect veteran presences for a young Hornets squad. Williams specifically has been mentioned by numerous players and coaches as a leader both on (before his devastating ACL injury) and off the floor. On top of adding a pair of key vets, Charlotte nabbed a lightly protected Dallas first round pick in 2027 that has become even more valuable in Dallas' post-Luka world.
Trade re-grade: A
Trade two: Gordon Hayward gets his shot at a championship
Charlotte received: Davis Bertans, Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, a 2024 2nd round pick from Houston, a 2025 2nd round pick from Philadelphia, cash, and a traded player exception
Oklahoma City received: Gordon Hayward
Sam Presti has developed a reputation as one of the NBA's most infallible decision-makers. In this deal, Mitch Kupchack and the Hornets took him to the woodshed, and Presti knows it.
"I missed on that...That's on me," said Presti at his end-of-season press conference last summer.
Hayward suited up in 26 games for the Thunder, starting three, and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 17.2 minutes per contest. Presti assumed Hayward would be the ideal veteran, connective piece that elevated a young roster to the precipice of the NBA Finals, but we all know what happens when you assume. The Thunder eventually flamed out in the second-round of the NBA playoffs against PJ Washington and the Dallas Mavericks.
On the Hornets front, they acquired the spark plug bench scorer the franchise has lacked since Malik Monk skipped town in Tre Mann (although his current back troubles are worrisome), a solid back-up point guard in Vasa Micic, Davis Bertans, and a pair of second round picks (Jeff Peterson has a type).
Charlotte unequivocally won this deal.
Trade re-grade: A+
