Advanced Stats: Where Do Hornets Players Rank?

The 2023 NBA season is almost a quarter of the way through, now is the time we can start to give some validity to advanced statistics. I've gone through six different advanced "Catch all" statistics which reflect the quality of play for every NBA player (Minimum 50 minutes played). I've then averaged out each Hornets player's rank across each advanced stat to give them an overall "Catch-all" ranking.

Ball, Jones, McGowens, Williams, Martin were not included due to small sample size.

Takeaways

- I'm not sure many would have had Kelly Oubre as the most statistically friendly Hornets player coming into the season.

- Dennis Smith Jr and Nick Richards weren't even rotation players last season and are now the second and third most impactful Hornets.

- Remember last season when all the Hornets needed was a center? Well, actually this year this has been Charlotte's most effective position with Richard and Plumlee top 4.

- Gordon Hayward is playing at a 6th man level, even when he's been on the court he isn't producing like you would expect.

- Terry Rozier clearly came back early from his ankle sprain and isn't 100%, but so far he's been highly inefficient and struggled as the lead creator.

- James Bouknight and JT Thor have clearly been two of the worst players from a statistical stand point in the NBA so far this season.

