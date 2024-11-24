Charlotte Hornets aim for back-to-back wins with same lineup
The Charlotte Hornets, fresh off their overtime win on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons, are looking to achieve back-to-back victories for just the second time this season as they visit the Milwaukee Bucks tonight at Fiserv Forum Arena.
Charlotte is still eagerly awaiting the return of centers Mark Williams and Nick Richards. While both players have made positive strides by rejoining team activities and group practices, a definitive timeline for their return to the court is still unclear. Additionally, forward Miles Bridges (right knee bone bruise) will be out tonight after re-aggravating the injury last Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
Head Coach Charles Lee will maintain the same lineup from Thursday night, allowing forward Moussa Diabaté to make consecutive starts for the first time this season. The 22-year-old had a strong first start, dominating the boards with 16 rebounds and contributing defensively with three steals in 32 minutes of play.
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) was listed probable but will be a go for tonight's contest.
Moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets starting five:
G LaMelo Ball
G Josh Green
G Brandon Miller
F Grant Williams
F Moussa Diabaté
Milwaukee Bucks starting five:
G Damian Lillard
G Andre Jackson Jr.
F Giannis Antetokounmpo
F Taurean Prince
C Brook Lopez
The Hornets and Bucks will tip things off at 8:00 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
