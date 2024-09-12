Charlotte Hornets Announce 2024-25 Theme Nights and Giveaways
The Charlotte Hornets have unveiled a jam-packed schedule of theme nights and giveaways for the 2024-25 season, catering to their diverse fan base and highlighting a variety of cultural celebrations and holidays.
The season tips off on October 26 with a commemorative Opening Night giveaway against the Miami Heat. Other notable highlights include Buzz City Kids Day on December 28, where young fans will receive a Hornets Friendship Bracelet, and a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration on January 20, featuring a Brandon Miller bobblehead giveaway.
Two Hornets Cup games, part of the Emirates NBA Cup, will be held on November 29 and December 3, each offering special rally towels and roller banners to fans.
The popular Holiday Hoopla, presented by Lowe's, returns on December 23, and the annual Pride Night celebration takes place on January 7.
The second half of the season brings the 704 Night presented by Ally, HBCU Night, and Somos Los Hornets Night, celebrating the city's culture and diversity.
The season closes out with Sports Betting Night presented by bet365 and Buzz City Appreciation Week presented by Dr Pepper, culminating in a Sherpa Bucket Hat giveaway on April 6.
With this dynamic lineup of theme nights and giveaways, the Hornets are set to deliver an exciting and engaging experience for fans throughout the 2024-25 season.
