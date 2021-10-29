Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Heat

    Tonight's starting lineup is set.
    Author:

    Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's season opener against the Miami Heat.

    G LaMelo Ball

    G Kelly Oubre Jr.

    F Miles Bridges

    F Gordon Hayward

    Read More

    C Mason Plumlee

    The Hornets and Heat are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) poses for pictures during media day at Spectrum Center. (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)
    News

    Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Heat

    56 seconds ago
    USATSI_15828123_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets Exercise Team Options on LaMelo Ball, P.J. Washington

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17039747_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Heat

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17040790_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets at Heat

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16843480_168388579_lowres
    News

    Jay Williams: 'LaMelo Ball Might End Up Becoming the Face of the League'

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_17039612_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets Top Magic to Get Back in the Win Column

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_15670756_168389536_lowres (1)
    News

    Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Magic

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_16066116_168389536_lowres
    News

    Score Predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs Orlando Magic

    Oct 27, 2021