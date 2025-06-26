BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns
The Charlotte Hornets are trading center Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns for the 29th overall pick and a 2029 first round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN has reported.
Williams was originally dealt at the deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers, before the deal was inevitably rescinded by the Lakers. He averaged 15.2 points and 10.2 rebounds across 44 games this season, and joins a Phoenix team who is looking to rebuild after dealing Kevin Durant last week.
It's the third deal between the Suns and Hornets in the last 6 months. The first involved the Hornets sending Nick Richards for Josh Okogie, and the second involved Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic for Jusuf Nurkic and a 2027 first-round pick.
The 29th pick tonight could potentially be used in a trade up alongside the Hornets two second round picks (33 and 34) to acquire a higher draft selection.
The Hornets will receive a 2029 first rounder that is the least favorable of Cleveland, Utah, and Minnesota (1-5 protected). The Suns selected Khaman Maluach as the trade came out, giving them a center rotation of Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Maluach.
Oh, and they have Mason Plumlee, making them look like Hornets west.
