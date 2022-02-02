Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics Game Preview

Game 52: Charlotte Hornets (28-23) at Boston Celtics (27-25)

We've got a big one tonight in Boston as the Hornets take on the Celtics inside TD Garden in a crucial game in the Eastern Conference standings. Coming into tonight's game, the Hornets are 7th in the East and 4.5 games out of first place while the Celtics are in 9th just a 1.5 games behind them.

The Hornets could see the return of Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) tonight as he is listed as probable. Even more good news, Gordon Hayward has cleared the NBA's Health & Safety protocols inching him closer to a return as well.

Charlotte had a hard time scoring in the paint against LA on Sunday. In fact, they were 24 of 61 inside and at the half they were 8/24 at the rim. Borrego pointed to decision-making as a big part of those poor numbers, not knowing when to kick it out versus when to go up with a shot. They'll have to be much better in that aspect of the game tonight as they have to deal with Robert Williams who averages over two blocks per game.

2021-22 Team Stats

PPG: 108.0 (BOS), 114.5 (CHA)

RPG: 46.2 (BOS), 44.3 (CHA)

APG: 23.1 (BOS), 27.2 (CHA)

FG%: 44.9% (BOS), 46.2% (CHA)

3FG%: 34.1% (BOS), 36.7% (CHA)

FT%: 81.6% (BOS), 73.5% (CHA)

2021-22 Team Leaders (Returners only):

Minutes: Jayson Tatum - 36.5 (BOS), Miles Bridges - 35.9 (CHA)

FG%: Robert Williams 73% (BOS), Mason Plumlee - 63.7% (CHA)

3FG%: Grant Williams 42.5% (BOS), Cody Martin - 42.7% (CHA)

PPG: Jayson Tatum - 26.0 (BOS), Miles Bridges - 20.2 (CHA)

RPG: Robert Williams - 9.5 (BOS), Mason Plumlee - 7.4 (CHA)

APG: Marcus Smart - 5.5 (BOS), LaMelo Ball - 7.7 (CHA)

SPG: Marcus Smart - 1.9 (BOS), LaMelo Ball- 1.5 (CHA)

Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game

Celtics Roster

PG: Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder, Payton Pritchard, Brodric Thomas

SG: Jaylen Brown, Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith

SF: Jayson Tatum, Romeo Langford

PF: Al Horford, Grant Williams, Sam Houser

C: Robert Williams III, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando

Head coach: Ime Udoka

Hornets roster

PG: LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith

SG: Terry Rozier, Cody Martin, James Bouknight

SF: Gordon Hayward (OUT), Kelly Oubre Jr. (PROBABLE), Jalen McDaniels (OUT)

PF: Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, J.T. Thor

C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards, Kai Jones

Head coach: James Borrego

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.