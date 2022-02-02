Skip to main content

Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics Game Preview

Breaking down tonight's matchup in Boston.

Game 52: Charlotte Hornets (28-23) at Boston Celtics (27-25)

We've got a big one tonight in Boston as the Hornets take on the Celtics inside TD Garden in a crucial game in the Eastern Conference standings. Coming into tonight's game, the Hornets are 7th in the East and 4.5 games out of first place while the Celtics are in 9th just a 1.5 games behind them.

The Hornets could see the return of Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) tonight as he is listed as probable. Even more good news, Gordon Hayward has cleared the NBA's Health & Safety protocols inching him closer to a return as well.

Charlotte had a hard time scoring in the paint against LA on Sunday. In fact, they were 24 of 61 inside and at the half they were 8/24 at the rim. Borrego pointed to decision-making as a big part of those poor numbers, not knowing when to kick it out versus when to go up with a shot. They'll have to be much better in that aspect of the game tonight as they have to deal with Robert Williams who averages over two blocks per game.

2021-22 Team Stats

PPG: 108.0 (BOS), 114.5 (CHA)

RPG: 46.2 (BOS), 44.3 (CHA)

APG: 23.1 (BOS), 27.2 (CHA)

FG%: 44.9% (BOS), 46.2% (CHA)

3FG%: 34.1% (BOS), 36.7% (CHA)

FT%: 81.6% (BOS), 73.5% (CHA)

2021-22 Team Leaders (Returners only):

Minutes: Jayson Tatum - 36.5 (BOS), Miles Bridges - 35.9 (CHA)

FG%: Robert Williams 73% (BOS), Mason Plumlee - 63.7% (CHA)

3FG%: Grant Williams 42.5% (BOS), Cody Martin - 42.7% (CHA)

PPG: Jayson Tatum - 26.0 (BOS), Miles Bridges - 20.2 (CHA)

RPG: Robert Williams - 9.5 (BOS), Mason Plumlee - 7.4 (CHA)

APG: Marcus Smart - 5.5 (BOS), LaMelo Ball - 7.7 (CHA)

Read More

SPG: Marcus Smart - 1.9 (BOS), LaMelo Ball- 1.5 (CHA)

Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game

Celtics Roster

PG: Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder, Payton Pritchard, Brodric Thomas

SG: Jaylen Brown, Josh Richardson, Aaron Nesmith

SF: Jayson Tatum, Romeo Langford

PF: Al Horford, Grant Williams, Sam Houser

C: Robert Williams III, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando

Head coach: Ime Udoka

Hornets roster

PG: LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith

SG: Terry Rozier, Cody Martin, James Bouknight

SF: Gordon Hayward (OUT), Kelly Oubre Jr. (PROBABLE), Jalen McDaniels (OUT)

PF: Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, J.T. Thor

C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards, Kai Jones

Head coach: James Borrego

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17531523_168388579_lowres
News

Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics Game Preview

2 minutes ago
USATSI_15341058_168388579_lowres
News

Swarm fall to Charge 105-96

8 minutes ago
USATSI_17531537_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Celtics

1 hour ago
USATSI_17589091_168388579_lowres
News

LaMelo Ball Selected to 2022 NBA Rising Stars

16 hours ago
USATSI_17301451_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Provide Injury Update on Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward

19 hours ago
Untitled design (91)
News

KG on LaMelo Ball: 'I Got Him Being MVP in Less Than Five Years'

Feb 1, 2022
Untitled design (89)
News

Quick Hits: Is LaMelo an All-Star? Kelly Oubre's Status + More

Jan 31, 2022
zoom_0
News

WATCH: LaMelo Ball Postgame vs Clippers

Jan 30, 2022