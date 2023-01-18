Charlotte Hornets @ Houston Rockets Game Preview

INJURY REPORT:

HORNETS - DOUBTFUL: Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) Gordon Hayward (L Hamstring), OUT: Kelly Oubre (L Hand surgery

ROCKETS- QUESTIONABLE: Kevin Porter Jr (Bruised L Foot)

GAME PREVIEW:

The Mega-Tankapalooza-Bowl is here. The fans want to see who comes out on top in a battle between Bryce McGowens and TyTy Washington to help them #TankForWemby. Sorry to disappoint you, but Stephen Silas and Steve Clifford aren't interested in any draft lottery agendas.

The Rockets (11) and Hornets (5) have the two largest current losing streaks in the NBA, so it's fair to say neither are in peak form. Over the last two weeks there have been some signs of optimism for Charlotte's offense which ranks 10th in the league. Houston's defense over that same period of time is ranked 30th, so if all goes to plan the Hornets should be able to run up the score. The key question, can Charlotte's defense turn up?

Houston relies on a lot of isolation scoring from Porter Jr, Green, Gordon and Sengun. They're not particularly efficient at it, but Charlotte's individual defense isn't exactly stellar either. Houston is also ranked first in the league in offensive rebounding, tonight more than ever the Hornets need to buy into crashing the glass. Houston's turnover % is the highest in the NBA, the fastbreak opportunities will come so there really is no need to leak out after a shot goes up. If the Hornets let the Rockets play to their strengths and don't stay on task it will say a lot about their ability to follow a game plan.

Hornets fans should tune in to see how 3rd overall pick Jabari Smith is progressing. Once rumored to be a lock to be picked 1st overall, Smith has had his struggles in Houston this season but has improved as the year has gone on. It's fair to say their play style and lack of experience doesn't put him in a position to succeed, but one of his draws (3pt shooting) has been disappointing at just 31.6% for the season.

Key Matchup: Alperen Sengun vs Mason Plumlee

With Kevin Porter Jr missing the last three and a half games the Rockets have been playing more through Sengun in the post. During that time he's averaged an efficient 18pts 9.8reb 7.3ast 1.5stl 1.5blk 3.5to. Sengun works almost exclusively in the post or from the elbow with his back to the basket, Al Jefferson would be proud. Plumlee has the strength in the post to deal with Sengun's physicality, but he can become lost when trying to react to combinations of drop steps and dribble moves.

I also want to do a small victory lap on Sengun, it's not often I do toot my own horn but my belief in Sengun was probably the strongest of any prospect in recent years. I was a VERY loud proponent of Charlotte drafting him in 2021. I had him ranked 6th on my big board ahead of Bouknight (15th) and was devastated when they didn't select him. He's turning into a fantastic young player with all-star upside, I can't help but think where Charlotte might be if they had selected him.

Houston Rockets Charlotte Hornets PG Kevin Porter Jr LaMelo Ball SG Gerald Green Terry Rozier SF Eric Gordon Jalen McDaniels PF Jabari Smith PJ Washington C Alperen Sengun Mason Plumlee

