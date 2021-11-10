Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Charlotte Hornets at Memphis Grizzlies Game Preview

    Breaking down tonight's matchup in Memphis.
    Game 12: Charlotte Hornets (5-6) at Memphis Grizzlies (6-4)

    It's been a bit of a rough stretch for the Charlotte Hornets of late, losing each of the last five games and the first four of this current five-game road trip. Slow starts and turnovers have cost this team a handful of games but that's what young teams do. The Hornets will have yet another stiff challenge on Wednesday night when they tip-off against another young, exciting team in the Memphis Grizzlies.

    Tonight's game will feature a matchup of young stars in LaMelo Ball vs Ja Morant. Ball and Morant are two of the best young players in the entire league and could lead the next generation of NBA greats. The two hold claim to the last two NBA Rookie of the Year award (Morant in 2020, Ball in 2021).

    If the Hornets can avoid the slow start and the careless turnovers, they'll put themselves in a good position to put an end to the losing skid and get back in the win column before heading home on Friday.

    2020-21 Team Stats

    PPG: 109.9 (MEM), 123.0 (CHA)

    RPG: 46.4 (MEM), 46.0 (CHA)

    APG: 25.2 (MEM), 30.5 (CHA)

    FG%: 44.2% (MEM), 47.5% (CHA)

    3FG%: 35.1% (MEM), 41.3% (CHA)

    FT%: 79.8% (MEM), 72.7% (CHA)

    2020-21 Team Leaders (Returners only):

    Minutes: Ja Morant 35.1 (MEM), Miles Bridges - 36.6 (CHA)

    FG%: Brandon Clarke 54.1% (MEM), Nick Richards - 63.2% (CHA)

    3FG%: Tyus Jones - 50% (MEM), Ish Smith - 50% (CHA)

    PPG: Ja Morant - 26.0 (MEM), Miles Bridges - 22.3 (CHA)

    RPG: Steven Adams - 8.2 (MEM), Mason Plumlee - 7.9 (CHA)

    APG: Ja Morant - 7.2 (MEM), LaMelo Ball - 7.0 (CHA)

    SPG: Xavier Tillman Sr. - 1.6 (MEM), LaMelo Ball/Miles Bridges - 1.8 (CHA)

    Stat key: PPG - points per game | RPG - rebounds per game | APG - assists per game | SPG - steals per game

    Nets roster

    PG: Ja Morant, Tyus Jones, De'Anthony Melton, John Konchar

    SG: Dillon Brooks, Jarrett Culver, Ziaire Williams

    SF: Desmond Bane, Kyle Anderson

    PF: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke

    C: Steven Adams, Xavier Tillman Sr., Killian Tillie

    Head coach: Taylor Jenkins

    Hornets roster

    PG: LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith

    SG: Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., James Bouknight

    SF: Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, Cody Martin

    PF: P.J. Washington, Jalen McDaniels, Kai Jones

    C: Mason Plumlee, Nick Richards

    Head coach: James Borrego

